Michael was born in October 1945 in International Falls to Paul Albert Anderson and Helen Tibbetts Anderson.
His father (“Andy” Anderson) was an early editor (mid-1930s to 1958) of the Journal. The family moved to the metro in 1958.
Mike got a Bachelors degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota in 1964 then served in the Peace Corps in Malaysia for 2 years. He returned to the UofM for a Masters degree. He then moved to the East West Center in Honolulu and got a Ph D. in East Asian Communications. He began working for the US Dept of State and served in many southeast Asian countries (Papua New Guinea, India, Philippines, and Indonesia) for over 22 years. He retired in 2011 and moved to Washington D.C.
He had friends all over the world as well as right here in International Falls.
He is survived by his brother Paul (Bonnie) , his nephew Jesse (Julie), and his niece Lindsey (Pete) Fabian, four grandnieces, and many beloved cousins and friends in the United States and Canada.
