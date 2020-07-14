Michael “Mike” Frohrip, age 82, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse, Wis., surrounded by his family.
Mike is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan; children Patrick Frohrip of Eau Claire (WI), Kathleen Frohrip of La Crosse (WI), and David (Shauna) Frohrip and their daughters Emily and Katelyn of Fond du Lac (WI), sister-in-law, Jennifer Frohrip; and nephew, Stephen Frohrip. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Ronald (Ann) and John.
There will be a visitation on Monday July 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a private memorial service at WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire on Tuesday July 21, 2020. Masks are strongly encouraged.
To express online condolences, please visit lenmarkfh.com
