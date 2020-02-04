Michael Stouffer, age 57, of International Falls, Minn., passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Michael was born Feb. 9, 1962, to Patricia Chatfield Stouffer and Stephen Stouffer.
In his younger days, he enjoyed camping and fishing with his parents.
He graduated from Greeley West High School.
He enjoyed his time with his family in Estes Park, Colo.
Michael worked as a telecommunications technician and instructor.
He married his best friend, Lisa Batcher Stouffer, on July 8, 1998.
In 2000, Michael’s life changed dramatically when he suffered a severe stroke that left him paralyzed on his left side. His wife cared for him through his challenges till the day he passed. Despite his health, he remained positive through it all.
Michael loved to spend time with his five children and 12 grandchildren.
Michael never met anybody that he didn’t like. He especially liked visiting with his dear friends, Janice Podlak and Joe Podlak, and whoever else would stop and visit him at his home.
Michael was a huge Denver Broncos fan and never missed a game on TV and talked to his mom on the phone during games.
He cherished his memories of raising his three nephews, Craig, Bill and Mike Wiita, who lived with him and Lisa for a while.
He loved boating, chess and riding around town on his motorized scooter.
Michael is survived by his mother, Patricia Stouffer; wife, Lisa Batcher Stouffer; children, Travis Saxton and spouse Leanne, Ronald Saxton and spouse Kristine, Teddy Saxton and spouse Christina, Barbara Truman and spouse Joseph, and Tamera Stouffer and boyfriend Jon; and favorite dog, “Angel.”
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Elsie Chattfield; his father, Stephen Stouffer; brother, Robert Stouffer; sister-in-law, Tammy Ray Wiita; and brother-in-law, Les Bragg.
His funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church, International Falls. All family and friends are invited to attend the service and the gathering immediately following.
