Funeral services for Michael Stouffer, age 57 of International Falls, Minn., who passed away on Jan. 31, 2020 was conducted at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 4 p.m.
Officiating and music by Joe Belanger, S.A.M.
A luncheon was held immediately following. Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
