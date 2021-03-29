Mike Patnaude

Mike (Ivory) Patnaude of International Falls passed away on March 23, 2021. He graduated from Falls High School, class of 1973 and Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis. Mike (Ivory) worked in the Falls area doing a variety of welding jobs as well as working shut-downs at refineries and paper plants. Mike (Ivory) enjoyed time outdoors, especially gathering wood as well as having morning coffee with friends. He is remembered for his big hugs, unique laughter and love of hockey.
He was preceded in death by his parents George & Patrcia Patnaude and his younger brother, Greg.
Mike (Ivory) is survived by his son Jordon Amundsen, older brother Robert (Sue), nephew Andy and niece Polly. Also his cousins from Fort Frances and Aunt Annette Anderson from the Falls.
A Celebration of Life is being planned, day and time will be published in the Daily Journal.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
