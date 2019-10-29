Mildred Mack Bloomquist died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. She was born Aug. 22, 1920, to Henry and Mary Mack of Ponsford, Minn. She was born on the same family farm as her mother. She was the oldest of seven children. Her parents had high expectations of their children. Mildred set a good example and was a woman ahead of her time. She was a strong lady, never missed a day of school from kindergarten through graduation and was proud to be the valedictorian of her graduating class at Park Rapids High School. Mack’s love of music was sparked early in her teens and she played piano as well as the pump organ at her rural church.
Not content to fit into the female role of the time, she insisted on going to college and graduated with a two-year teaching certificate from Bemidji State College. Later, while raising four children, she returned and completed her four-year degree, graduating with honors. Yes, and she taught for 38 years, mostly at Littlefork Elementary...so many from that community learned to read under her tutelage. A tough and loving mother, she raised her kids with high expectations and encouraged them all to get college degrees.
Mack met her future husband Chick Bloomquist while teaching in Blackduck, Minn. With jobs hard to come by, he headed for the Alcan Highway. After returning from a lonely separation they were married and began their lives together. Chick became a camp cook for Hans Promersburger and Mildred pitched in as his cookee while starting their young family together...great memories of hard work and poker games. Moving to town she began her permanent teaching career while Chick managed the Littlefork Liquor Store. Known for his easy going temperament and ready smile, Chick and Mildred were a fun couple who added much to the joy of the community. They enjoyed many good friends, loved music, loved to dance, and always were grateful for what they had. Life truly was good to them.
Mildred and Chick didn’t get much of an empty nest syndrome...as her kids married and always seemed happy to return to the homestead...some staying all summer and she got to know her grandkids well. They just loved her and the welcoming embrace she gave to them all, the tough love she practiced and the great example she set for everyone. After retiring she and Chick spent nearly 20 winters in Phoenix, Ariz., living near one set of grandchildren. While there she made many new friends and spent most days at the Senior Center dancing, playing cards and attending singalongs. She loved her early morning walks in the Arizona sunshine, meeting her grandkids and friends along the way. Her life was very full. She remained close to her many nieces and nephews, attended their weddings and was always ready to dance and play cards. Indeed, she was the, “Dancing Queen” at her grandson Andy’s wedding reception at age 93.
Yes, she truly exemplified the phrase: “Be sure you live every day of your life,” because she did live each day so well. Rest in peace dear mother, grandma, Gigi and friend. We will miss you each and every day.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, her four children, their spouses, their children, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was a blessing to us all.
Funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. Columban Catholic Church, Littlefork.
Visitation will be one hour prior.
Interment will be at Oakley Cemetery, Littlefork.
