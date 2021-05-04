Myrtle Constantine Gamwell, 97, formerly of International Falls, Minnesota, died on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in El Paso, Texas.
Myrtle Ida Heiberg Constantine Gamwell was born on January 1, 1924 to Norwegian immigrant parents, Lars and Dagny Heiberg. She was the sixth of seven children and was preceded in death by all her siblings, Mildred (Axel) Aronson, Art (Lorrain) Heiberg, Evelyn (Elwyn) Richardson, Esther (Joe) Ludwig, Signe (Herbert) Hardwig, and George (Susan) Heiberg.
Myrtle graduated from Littlefork High School in 1941, and married Paul Constantine on October 1, 1942, instantly becoming the mother of two young children, Beverly (5) and Richard (2).
Myrtle worked at the Highway Curb Café, and then at Harry Erickson’s Grocery Store in Ranier for thirty-seven years.
She was a member of the Ranier Mission Church, Northwoods Bible Church in Ray, MN, and First Baptist Church in International Falls. She will always be remembered for her teaching of young children, both in Sunday school and Junior Church, as well as her “multi-dish” contribution to potluck dinners. She also loved music, and often sang solos and duets.
Myrtle was a founding member of the Northern Life Care Center (now called Options for Women) and served that organization for twenty-five plus years.
She will also be remembered for her large and fruitful garden. It was a familiar sight to see hikers and bikers stop to admire the bounty of flowers.
Myrtle lost her husband Paul, of sixty-eight years in August of 2010. She married Parker Gamwell of El Paso, TX on December 9, 2011, literally going from the northern border to the southern in one swift move.
Myrtle died in her Texas home on April 29, 2021 leaving behind her seven children, Beverly (Duane) Oveson, Richard (Lisa) Constantine, Vicki Davis, Robyn (Jim) Phillips, Lori (Curt) Christians, Skip (Dru) Constantine, and Kevin (Val) Constantine; as well as twenty-one grandchildren; thirty-nine great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her husband, Parker Gamwell; and his children, Grace Rendall, Tom Gamwell, Dan Gamwell, Tim Gamwell, Karl Gamwell, Rachel Degenhart, and Nancy Sylvester.
Funeral services are planned for July 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in International Falls, with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church and Options for Women.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
