Myrtle Constantine Gamwell, 97, formerly of International Falls, Minnesota, died on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in El Paso, Texas.
Funeral services are planned for Monday, July 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in International Falls, with a luncheon to follow.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
