Nancy Joyce Hell, 79, of Littlefork, Minn., died on Feb. 28, 2020 at Essentia — St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
Nancy was born in International Falls on July 24, 1940 to William and Mildred Hoglund. She was united in marriage to Delorne Hell in August of 1956. They raised five children together.
Mom loved her children dearly and always put their needs ahead of her own.
She worked for over 30 years at the Northland Tackle Shop in Ranier, Minn., in the molding department until she retired in 2006.
Her hobbies included fishing (and she often out fished Dad), crocheting, sewing, reading, bingo, and shopping trips. She was also a big John Denver and Rod Stewart fan and went for a “Rod Stewart” look when she got her hair cut. She was most happy when she was spending time with her grandchildren. She was so proud of them all.
Mom was a bit of a homebody. She loved her home and took pride in keeping it cozy. She was a very kind and caring person and enjoyed chatting with all her friends and acquaintances whenever she was out and about town. Following the decline of her health last fall, she became a resident of the Littlefork Care Center. She was comfortable and well cared for there. She made quick friends with the staff and other residents, and truly considered it her home. She was always appreciative of the staff and enjoyed all the good meals that were served. It could be said too, that she was lucky at bingo there!
Mom was always a selfless person who was usually expressing concern over others rather than herself, even if she wasn’t feeling well.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred, and step-father, Oscar Hanson; her husband, Delorne; infant daughter, Heidi; sons, Michael, and William (Casey).
She is survived by son, Delorne J. Hell and Karen of Rush City, Minn.; daughter, Kristina Krag and Jim of Fort Frances, Ontario; son, Dr. David Helland and Cheryl of Bloomer, Wis.; grandchildren, Adam, Joshua, Jedediah, Jeremiah, Jessie, Molli, Jennifer, Steven, Matthew, Renae, Rebecca, Christopher, Alex, Alyssa, Alana; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Jeannine and Don Moss of Grand Rapids, Minn.; and brother William Hoglund of San Francisco, Calif.
At Mom’s request a private family celebration of life will be held at a future date.
The family would prefer memorials in her memory to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
