Nancy June Wicklund, 62, died Friday, March 13, 2020, in Minneapolis.
She was born to Theodore and Carol Wicklund and grew up in Big Falls, Minn. She spent her youth hiking in the woods, canoeing and camping with her treasured friends Luanne Abendroth and Kim Ostlund. Nancy graduated from Littlefork-Big Falls High School in 1976 and from Southwest State in Marshall, Minn., in 1980. Shortly after graduating she joined the Peace Corps and served in Costa Rica, thoroughly enjoying her experiences throughout. While there, Nancy made several more lasting friendships, including ones with Theresa Zingery and Bonnie Arbuthnot.
Upon returning to the states Nancy settled in Chicago and spent two years as a consumer advocate for Illinois Public Action Council where she developed two more lasting friendships with David Liechty and Jerome Ferrar, that she maintained for life.
Next she spent nine years as a case worker for the state of Illinois. Nancy loved Chicago, her lake-side condo and her Peace Corps friend. One final career change led Nancy to work in the medical field in Pittsburgh. She worked there as a heart monitor tech until she transferred to the V.A. hospital in Minneapolis four years ago.
Whether exploring the rain forests or towns and cities of Costa Rica, or taking trips to Mexico, Ireland and Jamaica, Nancy loved to travel. Nancy also adored her cats, Widgy and Py, who were her companions for 20 years. Nancy was both generous and kind and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by all four grandparents, her parents, and brother Tom. She is survived by brothers Dan (Laura), Marty (Daisy), Joel (Nancy) and Eric (Karen) and one sister Sue Gustafson. There will be a celebration of life later this year.
