Nancy Ulrika Lindahl, 72, of International Falls, Minn., died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Essentia — St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
Nancy was born in Duluth, Minn., and raised in Hibbing, Minn. She lived the last 48 years in International Falls.
The former Nancy Erickson married Chuck Lindahl in 1969.
Nancy was an elementary school teacher.
She enjoyed painting, crafts, cruising the lake, spending time with grandchildren and family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Erickson (nee Tintor); father, Arthur Erickson; and brother, Bob Erickson.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck Lindahl; daughters, Beth Lindahl, Amy Lindahl, Sarah Lindahl; grandchildren, Sam, Kira, Sidney, Millie; sister, Donna Dorenbush; and brother, Paul Erickson.
Per Nancy’s request, no funeral services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Falls Hunger Coalition, 1000 5th St, International Falls, MN 56649.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
