Nettie Ann Coleman, 81, of International Falls, Minn.,, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Essentia-St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
Nettie was born on April 5, 1939, in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada, to parents John and Nettie (Dolyny) Wasykowski.
Nettie was united in marriage to Dennis Coleman on Sept. 7, 1957.
She worked at Ric Jig Tackle/Northland Tackle for a combination of 47 years, retiring when she was 72.
She enjoyed her once a week trip to the casino, where she “always” won enough to pay for lunch and gas. She had a love for shopping, whether it be in the stores, through a catalog, or at garage sales. She loved to cook and bake, and depending on when you stopped by, you were either asked to stay and eat or you would be sent home with a bag of cookies.
She enjoyed spending time at the cabin, soaking up the sun and socializing with all who stopped by. When her great-grandkids were there, that was the icing on her cake. Her love and support for her family was felt by all of us. She loved us always and forever, and we her.
Nettie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nettie; her oldest son, Mike; father-in-law, Ernie; mother-in-law, Florence; sisters, Maizie, Jeanie; brothers, John, Bill; and brother-in-law, Cy Russel.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Danny Coleman of International Falls; daughter, Pam (Ed) Taylor of Ray, Minn.; grandchildren, Jay Taylor (Jessie Bright), Katie Taylor (Ed Kirsch), Travis (Janelle) Coleman; great-grandchildren, Brett Lindvall, Kale and Laney Taylor, Ryan, Carter, Levi, Brielle, Jace, and Mason Coleman.
Per Nettie's wishes, no public memorial will be held. The family will celebrate her life at their cabin on Rainy Lake.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
