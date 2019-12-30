Nicholas Ostby, 33, of Bemidji, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home.
A memorial wake will be conducted from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Veteran’s Memorial Building, Cass Lake, Minn.
He was born Aug. 19, 1986, in Park Rapids, Minn., the son of Mick and Karla (Napper) Ostby.
He was raised and educated in Bemidji.
He loved gaming and drawing.
He is survived by his dad, Mick Ostby; siblings, Mike, Clifford, Tina, Andrea and Michelle; grandmother, Gladys Napper; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Karla; and grandparents, Blake Napper, Ruth Thompson and Mack Ostby.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
The Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji assisted the family.