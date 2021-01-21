It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother and “Nona,” Antonia Marie Edgett (nee Coran), on January 18, 2021, who passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving daughters.
Antonia was born on July 11, 1932, in Fort Frances Ontario, to the late Gino and Maria Coran. She was the youngest daughter of seven children. The Coran family was one of the first Italian families to immigrate to Fort Frances and through the years sponsored many more to start their life in Canada. As such, mom worked hard both in her family home, family bakery and in cooking and cleaning for the men who were sponsored. In later years, mom worked at the local Post Office and then at Rainycrest where she established lifelong friendships.
Mom married the love of her life, Raymond James Edgett on November 18, 1954, and enjoyed 45 years of marriage before his passing on June 5, 2000. Mom and dad were known for lighting up the dance floor and had a beautiful life together with their children, sons-in-law and grandchildren.
Mom was an active member of St. Mary’s Parish, the Catholic Women’s League, and had a strong faith. She enjoyed coffee with the Coran family, initially at brother Dorf’s, then in later years at Tim Horton’s. She looked forward to weekend excursions to area casinos and various family get-togethers.
Of all things, mom will be remembered most as a loving mother and devoted “Nona”. For over 41 years, she babysat and cared for all seven of her grandchildren, transported kids to and from initially on the back of her bicycle, then in her “red rocket” equipped with baby seats well into her age of 80. Mom never missed a Christmas concert, attended numerous sporting events, hosted birthday parties, Thanksgiving meals, and made the Christmas turkey, which to this day, cannot be duplicated. Her house was always loud, crowded, and full of laughter and love. Her life lessons, model of strength and faith will live on in all that loved her.
Mom was the matriarch of our family and the center of our world. She will be dearly missed by her daughters: Kayleen Cross (Mike), Donna Paterson (Russell), and Rae-Ann Wood (Todd); beloved sister: Olympia Benassi of International Falls, MN and brother Ray Coran; brother-in-law: Joe Benassi; grandchildren: Jeff McFayden (Heather) Smith Falls, ON, Tessa Egan (Shaun), Megan Cross, Brandon Paterson, and Aaron, Christopher and Nickolas Wood; great-grandchildren: Frances and Ellery McFayden, Cruz, Hayden, and Scarlett Egan. Additionally, she will be missed by her special friend, Bennie Beck, and the extended Beck families. She leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins from the Coran, Cerutti, and Gasparini families.
Antonia was predeceased by her husband Raymond Edgett; brothers: Guido (Rocky), Dovillo (Dove), and Rudolph (Dorf) Coran; sister: Laura Cerutti, sisters-in-law: Helen Coran, Lyla Coran, Dorothy Coran, Barb Coran, and Carolyn Edgett; brothers-in-law: Frinds Cerrutti, Gordon Edgett, Alvin Edgett as well as a special aunt, Eliza Gasparini.
Due to the Covid restrictions, a funeral mass will be delayed until permitted.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Paterson, Mike Cross, Todd Wood and Jeff McFayden.
Memories can be shared at www.greenfuneralhomefortfrances.com.
If so desired, contributions in mom’s honour may be made to St. Mary’s Parish, 209 Victoria Avenue, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 2B9
