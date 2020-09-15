Noreen Jones, 57, of Pine City, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis due to multiple health issues.
Noreen Kay Kimball was born Feb. 8, 1963, to Arthur "Bud" and Betty (Anderson) Kimball in Littlefork, Minn.
Noreen was raised in Littlefork and went to high school in Indus, Minn. After graduating in 1981, Noreen moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where she met the love of her life, Les Jones. On April 20, 1985, Les and Noreen were married and ready to start their new life together. In 1986, they moved to Orlando, Fla., where their son Alan was born. In 1990, they decided to move to northern Minnesota to be closer to Noreen's family and settled down in Baudette where Noreen started working for Holiday Stationstores and Les started working as a groundkeeper for the local school. In 1993, Noreen accepted a position as manager of her own Holiday store and the company moved the family down to Edina. After two years, Noreen accepted a position with FilmTec Corporation which was owned by Dow Chemical and proceeded to work her way up to a lead supervisor position. In 1999, Christopher joined the family. In 2015, Noreen retired from FilmTec after 20 years with the company. Once she retired, Noreen and her family moved to Pine City where they bought a house and have resided for the last five years.
Family was very important to Noreen. She loved to cook and bake and try new things with her sisters; such a painting, sewing, crafting and crocheting. She also loved to spend time with her puppies and read a good book for relaxation. Noreen was the kind of person who would go out of her way to help a friend out and loved being around family for the holidays.
Noreen was a wonderful wife, mother and a great friend. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Noreen.
Noreen is survived by her husband of 35 years, Les Jones of Pine City; sons Alan Jones of Pine City and Chris Wallace of Seattle, Wash.; siblings Janice (Marvin) Dobbs of Littlefork, Karen (Rex) Kirkwood of Bakers City, Oregon, Lila (Loren) Lehman of Grand Rapids, Kathy Kimball of Littlefork, Mona Lind of Baudette, Clayton (Melody) Kimball of Littlefork, Kimberly (Mike) Lundberg of Grand Rapids; several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews; her companion dogs, Tylie and Taz.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur "Bud" and Betty Kimball; brother Audie Kimball; sister Twyla Kimball.
A graveside memorial service for Noreen will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Dentaybow Cemetery in Littlefork.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
