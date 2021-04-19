Norma Jane Warner “Janie”, age 82, of Big Falls, MN passed away at the Bigfork Nursing Home on April 14th, 2021.
Janie was born to Rudolph and Velma Boes on October 15, 1938 in Bemidji, MN. She moved to Big Falls in 1952 where she attended school. She graduated from Littlefork in 1956. She married Wayne (PeeWee) Bloom in 1958 and had twin boys, Rick and Rob. She married Kenneth Warner in 1981 and they were married for 40 years. Janie loved the outdoors. In the summer she loved to go camping and fishing. She also enjoyed ice fishing in the winter. She also loved going to the shack. Janie sold Avon for many years, she was known in Big Falls as the “Avon Lady”. She loved music and loved playing guitar.
Survived by her husband, Kenneth Warner of Big Falls, son Richard (Tamara) Bloom of Clare, MI, son Robert (Sherri) Bloom of Littlefork, MN, stepson Kelly (Carol) Warner of Florida, stepdaughter Karlene (John) Koscielak of Pengilly, MN; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; brothers; Don(Sharyl) of Coon Rapids, Phillip (Cheri) Boes of Ely, Tom (Gayle) Boes of Big Falls, Ed Boes of Big Falls; and sisters: Sandy (Steve) Flakey, Bernita Peterson, Rebecca (Ed) Lennox all of Big Falls.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents; Rudy and Velma Boes, her brothers: William Boes, James Boes, and Richard Boes; sisters Connie Loken, Bernice Boes, Carol Ann Boes; sisters-in-law Delores Boes, and Shirley Boes; and grandson Christopher Stambaugh (Bloom).
A graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Big Falls at a later date.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
