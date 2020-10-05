Norma Jean DuVall-Douglas, 69, unexpectedly suffered a stroke and died on Aug. 9, 2019, in Harlingen, TX, where she resided. She was born June 18, 1950, in International Falls, Minn., the daughter of Marvin and Dorothy (Larson) Richter.
While living in southern California, she worked as an insurance underwriter. She was actively involved with the American Legion Auxiliary in Pasadena.
After retirement in 2017, she married Peter Douglas III and moved to Park Place Estates in Harlingen, Texas. While there, she quickly got involved with the community sharing her talents and spark in multiple programs at Park Place as well as at the local American Legion Post in La Feria, TX.
She was preceded in death by her father and previous husband, Howard DuVall. Husband, Peter Douglas, followed her in death on Sept. 6, 2019. Mother, Dorothy Richter, followed her in death on Sept. 16, 2020.
Norma is survived by sons Douglas Thompson, Marvin Thompson, Austin DuVall; step-son Russell DuVall; grandchildren Ayden Thompson, Gavin Thompson, Mia Thompson, Callan DuVall; sisters Renee Markert, Michele Nafouj, Marcella Walton, Patricia Patterson and Betty Hall; former husbands John Thompson and John McNickles.
Memorial services were held in Harlingen and Pasadena.
