Norma Maxine Pozniak-Ramsey, 90, of International Falls , Minn., died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Tower, Minn.
Norma was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Wilton, Minn., to parents Sidney and Ovedia Bangen.
She moved as a child to International Falls in 1935 and graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1947.
She was co-owner of the Tee-Pee Motel.
She was united in marriage to Melvin Ramsey on July 1, 2001, in International Falls.
She enjoyed family time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved traveling and playing card games.
She was member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Elks Lodge, and a past member of the Moose Lodge.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Ted Pozniak; brothers, Kenneth, Duane and Cameron Bangen; and sister-in-law, Elaine Bangen.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin Ramsey; son, Randy Pozniak; daughter, Pamela (Jay) Lofgren; four grandchildren, John (Emily) Pozniak, Tim (Jamie) Lofgren, Tom Lofgren and Britta Lofgren; and three great-grandchildren, Finn Pozniak, Ethan Lofgren and Miles Theodore Lofgren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be one hour prior.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
Memorials would be preferred to Zion Lutheran Church in her memory.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.