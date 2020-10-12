Norma T. Blake, 89, of International Falls, died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Littlefork Care Center.
Norma was born on March 14, 1931, to parents Guy and Olga Pullar. She attended school in International Falls and graduated in 1949. She married her high school sweetheart, Byron "Bud" Blake, immediately after graduation, and they have been together for 71 years.
She was a homemaker who took great pride in caring for her husband and her siz children. Norma and Bud have 41 direct descendants and she greatly enjoyed all of the little children.
For the last 30 years Norma and Bud have wintered in their second home at Superstition Shadows in Apache Junction, Ariz., where they had many lifelong friends.
Norma was a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in International Falls and attended church at Mountain View Lutheran Church in Apache Junction. She had a strong faith and attended church every Sunday as long as she was able.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Frank and Michael Blake; granddaughter, Shelby Blake; brothers Leon, Bert, Arnold, and Robert (Bob) Pullar; sister Vera Slatinski; brothers-in-law Clarence, Jim, and Jack Blake.
Norma is survived by her husband Byron Blake; sons Randy (Jody) and Chuck (Sarah) Blake; daughters Brenda (Alan) Sullivan and Janet (Donald) Ewald; brothers Norman (Joan) and Larry (Jackie) Pullar; sisters Beverly (Jim) Kockelman, Gladys (Gorden) Cassibo; brother-in-law John Slatinski; sisters-in-law Dori Pullar, Patty Bruyere; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
A private service will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 15, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, with interment immediately after at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
