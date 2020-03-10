Norten Ronald Breneman, 88, of Ray, Minn., died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 15, 1931, at International Falls, Minn. He would spend his childhood growing up in Ray, Minn.
Norten enlisted in the United States Army; he served during the Korean War and was a crane operator. On February 14, 1959, Norten was united in marriage to Ruby Olson at Bemidji, Minn.
He owned and operated Breneman Logging and also farmed. His hobbies included gardening, hunting, trapping and cutting firewood. Norten attended the Northwoods Bible Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ida Breneman; brothers, Robert and Gordon Breneman; and a sister, Mayadell Bollifer.
Survivors include wife, Ruby Breneman; sons, Kevin Breneman of International Falls and Darren Breneman of Ray; grandchildren, Jessie, Travis, Lindsey, Brooklyn and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Emma, Oliver, Laika, Arylin and Zaden; great-great granddaughter, Lennox.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Northwoods Bible Church, Ray, Minn.
Memorials may be given in Norten’s memory to Northwoods Bible Church if desired.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
