Funeral services for Norten Ronald Breneman, 88, of Ray, Minn., who died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 were conducted on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Northwoods Bible Church in Ray.
Pastor Cory Rintala officiated, with music by Dave Austin and Janice Lagergren.
Pallbearers were Travis Breneman, Kyle Breneman, Bloyd Breneman, Walter Bolleffer, Tom O’Connell, and Russell Helgeson. Interment is at Ray Cemetery in Ray.
Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
