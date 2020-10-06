Private funeral services for Orin Lee Simon, 80, of International Falls, Minn., who died on Sept. 23, 2020, were conducted at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Fr. Thomas Galarneault officiated with music by Mark Gierszewski.
Readers were Andrea Simon and Claire Manka. Casketbearers were Keith Simon, Cody Bolstad, Joshua Simon, Zachary Manka, Alexander Bolstad, and Zachariah Simon. A livestream of the service was made available via the Green-Larsen Mortuary Facebook site. Interment immediately followed at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
