Palmer William Helgeson, 73, of International Falls, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls.
Palmer was born April 25, 1946, in Wadena County, Minn., to Palmer and Marian Helgeson.
He was baptized as an infant and grew up in International Falls.
He attended Sunday school at Zion Lutheran Church and attended local schools.
In his younger years he worked for his uncle on his farm at Frontier, Minn., and later for a rancher in North Dakota.
He owned and operated P&H Asphalt Company out of the Twin Cities area and later did some jobs, locally. In the winter months, he logged with his brother for H&S Logging. He had a good work ethic and liked to stay busy.
Palmer had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed the outdoors camping and fishing, visiting with family and friends, playing bingo, trips to the casino, dancing, and also loved to travel. He was a Minnesota Vikings fan.
At the age of 59, he entered the Littlefork Nursing Home after suffering a medical health crisis. While there, he was crowned Valentine’s Day King and celebrated his 60th birthday. He was later transferred to the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls where he resided until his passing. He had participated in the many activities and festivities that were offered and especially enjoyed going on outings. The residents and staff became his friends and he was truly appreciative of their helpfulness and friendship.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Palmer and Marian Helgeson; infant brother, Russell; brothers, John Helgeson and Harold Helgeson; sister, Janice De’Bernardeaux; special friend, Donna Haney; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Palmer is survived by his son, James Helgeson of Dent, Minn.; two grandchildren, Crystal Helgeson of Wahpeton, N.D., and Jesse Helgeson of Fargo, N.D.; sisters, Elsie Korpi and Judith (Bruce) Anderson, both of International Falls; and sisters-in-law, Rose Plock of Deshler, Neb., and Caroline Helgeson of Ray, Minn.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Mark Jerstad Fellowship Hall at the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.