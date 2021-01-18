It is with sad hearts that we announce that Pamela Sue (Torfin) Rind has gone home to be with Jesus.
Pam Rind, 65, a resident of Puyallup, Wash., died unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2021, in the comfort of her home. Pam was born in Roseau, Minn., on Feb. 28, 1955, to Mavis A. Torfin and Jackie Thortsen. She resided in International Falls where she attended K-12 education and graduated in 1973. She moved to Washington in 1980 where she worked for Sears until she discovered her true passion working with children and becoming “Grandma Pam” as a home daycare provider. After retiring, Pam continued to be an active and loving grandma with her grandkids including all other kids that called her “GMA.” She loved working in her gardens, doing puzzles, baking, and SHOPPING.
Pam is survived by her husband of 20-plus years Edward Rind; her children Mindy (Lon) Broussard, Tye (Brandi) Sandstrom and Jeff (Lacey) Kaiser; her step child Brittney (Ray) Peck; her grandkids Evan (Crystal) Dwarshuis, Megan (Kevin) Dwarshuis, Kaila (David) Broussard, Eric (Alica) Dwarshuis, Christian Broussard, Arthur and Rowan Peck and soon to be born Everly Kaiser; her great-grandkids Victoria, Kyrie, Isaac, Luther, Ezra, and soon to be born Lilliana, and other beloved family in both Washington and Minnesota.
Pam is preceded in death and was greeted into heaven by her mother Mavis, grandmother Mildred and sister Kimmy.
On Jan. 30, there will be a private family funeral at Faith Lutheran Church in Tacoma, Wash., followed by a Celebration of Life at Jeff (Lacey) Kaiser’s home at 8401 75th Ave E, Puyallup, WA 98371 from 1pm-5pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.