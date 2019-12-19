Patricia Martha “Pat” Linsten, 81, of Lytle, Texas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.
Patricia Linsten was born Jan. 28, 1938, in International Falls, Minn., to Clarence Mathew Kockelman and Bernice Rosana (Acker) Kockelman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Kockelman in International Falls; sister, Betty Marie Kockelman in International Falls; sister, Bonnie (Kockelman) Lavern in International Falls; nephew, Corey Lavern in International Falls; and her granddaughter, Kelly Clave in San Antonio.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Gerald “Jerry” Linsten of Lytle; daughters, Kathy (Pete Lane) Clave of Lytle and Tammy (Darron) Bartlett of San Antonio; and sons, Bruce (Linda) Linsten of Spencer, Tenn., Mike (Julie) Linsten of Sparta, Tenn., and Greg “Link” Linsten of Sparta. Pat is also survived by her siblings, including her sister, Linda (Bruce) Walker of Cloquet, Minn.; her sister-in-law, Jo Kockelman of International Falls; her brother-in-law, Robert Lavern of International Falls; and her brothers, Don (Diane) Kockelman of Millilani Town, Hawaii, and Jim (Bev) Kockelman of Spring Hill, Fla. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Patricia Kockelman married Gerald Linsten Jan. 5, 1956, in International Falls, and then she traveled to Germany to join him where he served with the United States Air Force.
She traveled with him twice to Germany and twice to Okinawa, Japan, with duty stations in the United States in between. Her children were born overseas in Germany, and in the United States in Minnesota and Texas. She and Jerry retired from the Air Force after 25 years of travel and service.
After living a short time in Grand Rapids, Minn., they moved to San Antonio, and eventually bought their property near Lytle, where they have made their home. She loved their five acres and home there and made it a welcoming place for family and friends to come and visit.
She loved to see her children and their families.
Pat was a devout Catholic and attended mass at the St. Andrews Catholic Church in Lytle and the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in La Coste, Texas.
Please do not send flowers or gifts; the family asks that donations go to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, attn: Fr. Paul Cleary, 15825 Bexar St., La Coste, TX 78039 in Patricia Linsten’s name.
There will be a life celebration mass for Pat Linsten at noon Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15825 Bexar St., La Coste, TX 78039.
Afterwards, there will be a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. at her daughter Kathy’s place near Lytle.