A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church for Paul Dixon Scholler, 74, of International Falls, who died on November 25, 2020. Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
