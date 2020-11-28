Paul Dixon Scholler
Feb. 26, 1946 – Nov. 25, 2020
Paul was born February 26, 1946 in Bathgate, North Dakota to Joseph and Annetta (Windt) Scholler. He was baptized on April 28, 1946 in the Church of St. Anthony, in Bathgate. His family moved to International Falls, Minn., from North Dakota when he was about 2 years old. He graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1965.
On April 1, 1967, Paul was united in marriage to Laureen “Laurie” Raboin at St. Thomas Catholic Church in International Falls.
Paul retired from Boise Cascade Paper Mill with forty-three years of service as Superintendent at the Wood Process Center.
He belonged to the Early Iron Car Club, and the Knights of Columbus. He always enjoyed having Friday morning breakfast with his classmates.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Brent Joseph Scholler; brothers, Vernon Scholler, and Robert Scholler.
Paul is survived by his wife, Laurie; sons, Rick (Dianne) Scholler of Oakville, IA, Rodney (Sherry) Scholler of International Falls, Ken (Angela) Scholler of International Falls; four grandchildren, Andrew (Mariah Sokaloski) Scholler, Kaylee Scholler, Anthony Scholler, Brendyn Scholler; step-grandchild, Jessica (Zach) Duchnicki; great-grandchildren, Hudson Jacob and Holton Paul Scholler; sister, Annetta (Tom) Julsrud of Moorehead, MN; brothers, Bill (Maxine) Scholler of Weslaco, TX, David (Lorraine) Scholler of Surprise, AZ, Jack Scholler of Taylorsville, NC, Gerald (Arlene) Scholler of Glendale, AZ, and Mike Scholler of Glendale, AZ. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.