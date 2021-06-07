Paul Lavern Rundell, 86, of Bemidji, Minnesota died on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fridhem Lutheran Church in Lengby, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held at the Fridhem Lutheran Cemetery. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.
Paul was born on June 7, 1934 at Reliance, South Dakota the son of Merle Edgar and Mildred Anna (Schmidt) Rundell. He moved to Lengby in 1937 with his family, where he was raised and educated. Paul went to High School in Crookston and in 1952 AG school and NW school. Paul worked construction and served in the United States Navy from 1954 – 1958 with Seabee’s Construction in North Africa, Newfoundland, Bermuda, Cuba and Barbados. Paul moved to International Falls and worked in research for Mando and Boise Cascade for 12 years. He attended the junior college in International Falls for 2 years, and in 1970, he received two degrees in Earth Science and Biology from Bemidji State University. In 1975, he worked for the MN Department of Natural Resources as a Resource Manager. He retired in 1997, after helping develop many parks, such as the Big Bog, Sell Lake, Sun Dog Center and many Bog Walks. Paul loved doing research and publishing many studies. Paul enjoyed photography, sports, bowling and golf.
He is survived by his brother – Ralph Rundell of Grygla, MN
James Rundell of International Falls, MN
Sister – Lois Carlson of Tower, MN
Many nieces and nephews
Special niece – Shirley (Ivan) McCraken of Longview, Washington
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Alice Lomen.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.