Paul (Louie) Gushulak, 68, of International Falls, Minn., went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at St Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, Minn.
He was born Aug. 14, 1951, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Ivan and Doris Gushulak.
He grew up and graduated from Falls High School in 1969.
Louie was a skilled tradesman and avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. He also loved his Kitty.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest brother, Bill Gushulak.
He leaves behind his brothers, John, Melvin and Murray; sister, Nell; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
The family would like to acknowledge and give special thanks to Pat Arnold and Lisa for their friendship, kindness and generosity and were like family to Louie.