On Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, Paulette Wilkerson passed away peacefully from complications of dementia at Copperfield Memory Care, Robbinsdale, Minn.
She was born May 13, 1945, to Stanley and Goldie (Clements) Lindvall in Littlefork, Minn.
After high school graduation in 1963 she went on to graduate in 1965 from the Duluth School of Practical Nursing.
She married Bryon (Wilk) Wilkerson in 1966 and together they raised two daughters, Amy Wilkerson (Tony Kukich) and Jody Wilkerson (Peter Moe).
She has one very special granddaughter, Emily Krause.
She was a dedicated military wife and supported Wilk in his 21 years in the United States Air Force.
After moving several places they settled in Rapid City, S.D., where she returned to nursing.
Wilk passed away in 2001 and she eventually moved to Chatfield, Minn., where her last job was working at the Mayo Clinic.
She finally settled in Robbinsdale to be closer to her daughters and granddaughter.
Paulette volunteered in her community at Store to Door, a food delivery program for seniors.
She was also a proud lifetime member of the Littlefork Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 9641.
No matter where she lived or worked, she made many friends.
Everyone she met fell in love with her spirit.
She was a very compassionate and giving person and always put others before herself.
She was full of life and lived her life without any regrets.
Paulette was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Terrence (Butch) and Truman Lindvall; grandparents; and infant nephew.
Besides her two daughters and granddaughter, she is survived by siblings Brian (Pat) Lindvall, Nadine (Bill) Breeton and Michael (Lisa) Lindvall; her sisters-in-law, Ellen (Tom Ollikkala) and Sharon Lindvall; plus several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Littlefork Community Building.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Dementia Society of America or a hospice of your choice.
Arrangements are with Crescent Tide Cremation, St. Paul, Minn.