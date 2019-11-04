Pearl Anna Hansen Estabrooks went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Oct. 10, 2019.
She was born Sept. 15, 1921, in Wadena County, Minn., to Jorgen (Herman) and Anna Hansen.
She grew up on a farm near Blue Grass and graduated from the Wadena, Minn., high school in 1939.
On Jan. 25, 1941, she married the love of her life, Blair Estabrooks. They spent their early years of marriage in a small house across the street from Blair's parents. Blair was drafted into the Army in late 1944 and on Dec. 19 landed in France.
After the war ended they lived on the Ash River Trail in the summer, which was located between Orr and International Falls, Minn. Winters were spent in Orr where Sharon went to school. In the fall of 1949 the family moved to the Twin Cities where Blair worked various jobs. He went to Gail Institute of Transportation and graduated April of 1950. In February of 1951, Blair was employed by the D.W. & P. Railroad and moved the family to the Cook area after school was out in the spring. While in Cook they were involved at the First Baptist Church.
In August of 1961 Blair got a position at the depot in Ranier, Minn., and the family moved to International Falls. They soon bought a small house in Ranier. In 1967 Blair got the position of agent at the depot and moved into the living quarters upstairs.
He retired from the railroad in September 1979 and he and Pearl spent the summers in Ranier and the winters traveling in their fifth wheel in the Southwestern states. They were involved in the First Baptist Church in International Falls. They sold their house at Ranier in July of 1983 and bought a mobile home in Clarkdale, Ariz. They were active in the Verde Baptist Church in Cottonwood, Ariz. Summers brought them up to Minnesota and Wisconsin to be with their two daughters and family.
After the death of her husband Blair, Pearl moved to Eau Claire, Wis., in July of 2015 to be closer to family. She enjoyed living at Oakwood Apartment Homes and joined in on many of the activities there. She made many new friends and was able to spend time with family and grandchildren.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; husband Blair on Feb. 14, 2005; and a great-grandson, Hudson on May 2, 2014.
She is survived by daughter, Sharon Hendrickson of Grand Marais, Minn.; Darrel (Pamela) Estabrooks of Bryant, Ariz.; Catherine Herrlinger (Bill) of Boyceville, Wis.; grandchildren - Lynn (Keith) Lehnert of Lakeville, Minn., Cami (David) Sasser of Monroe, N.C., Andrea (Joel) Maendel of Manitoba, Canada, Justin Herrlinger of Ridgeland, Wis., Matthew Herrlinger of Ridgeland, Wis., Laurissa Herrlinger of Boyceville, Wis., Naomi Herrlinger of Boyceville, Wis., Miranda (Peter) Stuber of Ridgeland, Wis., and Allison Herrlinger of Boyceville, Wis.; and great-grandchildren, Rachel Sasser and Blake Sasser of Monroe, N.C.; and Leana, Ethan and Jamison Maendel of Manitoba, Canada.