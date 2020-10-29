Pearl Helen Charlotte Lehman, 96, of Littlefork, Minn., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the Littlefork Care Center.
Pearl was born on April 3, 1924 to Edwin and Mathilda (Skanson) in Newbary Township at Battineau, N.D. She grew up and attended school in the Kramer, N.D. area, and moved to Egeland, N.D. in 1945.
Her brother Vernon, and Ernie were both serving in the army and stationed in Panama when they started corresponding by letter. She found the love of her life and was married to Ernie Lehman on April 14, 1946 at Egeland, before moving to Littlefork. From the prairie of North Dakota, to the woods of Minnesota, where she became a homemaker.
She would play the accordion by ear when lonesome for North Dakota. At times some local musicians would get together and just play at the Cingmars Hall.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mathilda; husband, Ernie in 1987; two brothers, Delbert and Vernon, both from Cando, N.D.; sister, Mildred Becker of Cavalier, ND; son-in-law, Rob Kemmer; brothers-in-law, Augie (Alverna) Lehman, Bob (Allie) Lehman, Arvid Lehto, and Wes Werner.
She is survived by her children, Harvey (Mary), Loren (Lila) of Littlefork, and Donna Kemmer of Moses Lake, WA; five grandchildren, Josh (Annette), Paul (Kathy), Jennifer (Jason), Amy, and Jake (Kari); nine great-grandchildren, Hanna (Adam), Hayley, Shayni, Reese, Zoey (Chase), Maci, Jhett, Cody, and Steph; four great-great-grandchildren, Eevee, Flash, Jax, and Jaylea.
Pearl is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Dorothy Johnson of Devils Lake, N.D., Doris Johnson of Cando, and Becky Werner of Cook, Minn.
She loved quilting at the church, and making lefsa for the Lutefisk dinners. She loved to play cards with family and friends, and using the “North Dakota rules” when playing with grandchildren. Pearl made the best buns from scratch. She was a member (oldest member), of the Littlefork Lutheran Church and VFW Auxiliary.
She enjoyed reading and writing letters. She was very good at reading lips and fooling people who had no idea that she was deaf.
Both Pearl and Ernie said “give flowers to the living and not to the dead”, so out of respect for them, the family is requesting that any memorials be given to the Littlefork Lutheran Church.
She will be forever remembered for her smile and belly laugh and could make everyone’s bad day, just a little better with it.
Family services will be held at the Littlefork Lutheran Church on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at 12 p.m.
Interment will be at Oakley Cemetery in Littlefork following the service.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
