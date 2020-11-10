Family services for Pearl Helen Charlotte Lehman, 96, of Littlefork, Minn., who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the Littlefork Care Center were held at the Littlefork Lutheran Church on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at 12 p.m. Rev. Andy Berry officiated. Pallbearers were All Her Loving Grandchildren, Josh, Paul, Jen, Jason, Amy, and Jake. Honorary Pallbearers were All her Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Interment was at Oakley Cemetery in Littlefork following the service.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
