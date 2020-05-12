Perry Lynn Trask, 80, of International Falls, Minn., passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester surrounded by his loving sons.
Perry was born on Jan. 22, 1940 in International Falls.
He graduated from Falls High School, class of 1958. He attended college at Rainy River Community College and received a bachelor’s degree from Bemidji State University. He served in the military from 1963 to 1965 as an MP.
He was retired from Boise Cascade Corporation.
Perry was married to Vickie Costley on February 23, 1966 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He enjoyed his four grandchildren and loved spending time with family, friends, and his dog Buster. His favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, and playing cards. He was a member of First Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Vicki, his parents, Robert and Helen Trask; father-in-law, Victor Costley; and brother-in-law, Wade Costley of International Falls.
Perry is survived by sons, Jeffrey Trask of International Falls and Jason Trask of Rosemount, Minn.; grandchildren, Olivia, Andrew, Adam, and Kaitlyn; brother, Bruce (Robin) Trask of International Falls; mother-in-law, Olympia (Joseph) Benassi of International Falls; sister-in-law, Janice (Wade) Costley of International Falls; sister-in-law, Lori Trompeter of Duluth, Minn.; brother-in-law, Robert Trompeter of International Falls; brother-in-law, Leonard (Mary) Costley of Hayward, Wis.; and many loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls.
A Celebration of Life will be planned and held at a future date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.