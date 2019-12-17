Peter Benjamin LaGoo, 80, of International Falls, Minn., passed away in his sleep Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home in Brookings, Ore.
Peter was born April 20, 1939, in Ranier, Minn., to Sylvester and Viola (McDougal) LaGoo.
He married Diane (Coulombe) in 1961.
He is survived by his sisters, Nancy and Carol; his wife, Diane; son, Tony(Anne); daughter, Amanda (Geoff); grandson, Jeremy; granddaughter, Lauren; and many nieces and nephews.
Peter lived a very full life and was blessed with countless friends.
He enjoyed getting to know new places and loved to meet new people and never met a stranger.
He really enjoyed his career for the post office as a letter carrier for many years; he must have walked a million miles starting in International Falls and then to Hawaii and onto Napa, Calif., and finally ending up in Medford, Ore., where he retired.
He loved to fish in Rainy Lake and the Pacific Ocean, run, play cards, go to the beach, volunteer and enjoy time with his family and friends.
He will be cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life in the summer of 2020 when a few of his ashes will be tossed into his beloved Sand Bay.