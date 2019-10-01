Peter Paul (Pete) Battalion Jr., 63, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center with his family by his side.
Peter was born Jan. 10, 1956, in International Falls, Minn., to Peter Sr. and Genevieve Battalion.
He graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1975. He enlisted in the United States Navy October 1975, was certified as an aircraft mechanic and often spoke of his travels around the world while aboard the USS Midway and USS Kittyhawk.
He was honorably discharged Oct. 23, 1981, with many certificates of honor and medals for good conduct.
After being discharged he returned to International Falls to work for Boise Insulite. When the Insulite closed, he attended Thief River Technical College and received a diploma of occupational proficiency in airframe and powerplant technology.
After receiving his diploma he accepted a position working for Continental Airlines in Springfield, Mo. He later moved to Minneapolis, Minn., to work as an aircraft mechanic for Northwest Airlines.
After many changes within Northwest Airlines, he accepted a job with Red Wing Aeroplane Aircraft charter service as a mechanic until his retirement in 2017.
He then moved back to International Falls to be closer to family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing with family and friends and spending time with his best friend Joel at the cabin in Northome, Minn.
He was a caring and giving person, and always made sure that everyone else was taken care of before himself.
He is loved and will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Sr. and Genevieve; and brother, Theodore (Teddy).
He is survived by his three brothers, Christopher (June) and Steve (Patty) of International Falls and Eugene (Christine) of Pennock, Minn.; five nieces and nephews — Brianna, Nicolas, Casey and Kori Battalion and Tyler (Grace) Borgen; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Green-Larsen Mortuary, with full military rites.
Interment will immediately follow the service at St. Thomas Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.