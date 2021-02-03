Phyllis Ethel Henrickson, 96, a longtime resident of Birchdale, MN, died Feb 2, 2021, at Nelson Gables in Alexandria, MN under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice.
Phyllis Robertson was born Sep 26, 1924, in Emo, Ontario to Stuart M. and Veta (Peggar) Robertson. She graduated from Indus High School in 1943.
Phyllis married Albert Henrickson on June 19, 1943. They were married over 70 years before Albert’s death in 2014. Together they farmed and raised three children. Phyllis took care of the milking and the home place during the winter months while Albert hauled pulp wood. After the children left home, Phyllis worked at the nursing home in Baudette for many years.
Phyllis was a good cook and loved having guests drop in for coffee.
In retirement, Albert and Phyllis enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. They moved to Nelson Gables in Alexandria, MN in 2012. For the past few years, Phyllis kept busy with sewing, puzzles, and many activities at the assisted living facility.
Phyllis is survived by daughters, Judy (William) Imes, Tucson, AZ and Janice (David) Imes, Birchdale; son, Stuart (Evelyn) Henrickson, Alexandria, MN; grandchildren, Gregory Imes, Vadnais Heights, MN, Christopher (Francie) Imes, Bensenville, IL, Ann Imes, Boston, MA, Rachel (Greg) Truckenmiller, Johnstown, NY, Beth (Ken) Burrow, Waverly, IA, Sarah (Andy) Keller, Londonderry, NH, Maria (Keith) Johanneson, Ft. Meyers Beach, FL; ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Charlotte Anderson, Littlefork; and brother, Donald Robertson, International Falls.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Robertson; sisters, Agnes Henrickson and Isabel Erickson; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held this summer in Birchdale.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
