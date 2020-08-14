Ramona M. Pearson, 89, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Aug. 13, 2020, at her residence.
Ramona Marie Pearson was born July 24, 1931, in Bemidji, Minn., to Luman and Mattie (Braford) Jackson.
On Sept. 2, 1950, she was united in marriage to Everett D. Pearson. Ramona loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. She also loved to ride on the Harley Davidson with her partner Harold Elijah. They made many trips as far as Alaska.
She is survived by her long life partner, Harold Elijah, of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; two daughters, Roxane Marie (Curt) Holland, of Ogema, Minn.; and Mattielu Gail Pearson, of International Falls, Minn.; grandson, Joshua Wayne (Keri Ann) Heibel, of Detroit Lakes, Minn.; granddaughter, Nikki Everett (Bryan) Hultman, of International Falls, Minn.; and two great grandsons, Austin Heibel and Reed Hultman.
She was preceded in death by her husband Everett (1987); one son, Edwin (1956); her parents; six brothers, Lloyd, Robert, Marcus, George, William, and Richard Jackson; and two sisters, Evelyn Ellsworth and Myrtle Ferguson.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the West-Kjos Funeral Home of Detroit Lakes.
