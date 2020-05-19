Our precious sister, Randi Maurine Mark, changed her address to Paradise, May 17, 2020. Her brilliant light and sweet soul were lifted to her eternal home by her Savior Jesus Christ. Memorial services are pending during the pandemic.
Randi was born to Martha (Ericksen) and Charles Mark, July 17, 1952, in Emo, Ontario, Canada. Randi was a generous, loving and compassionate blessing to many. She gave the most unique and meaningful gifts and created opportunities to celebrate with her family and friends. She loved helping others and had a smile that lit up the room. A beautiful blond, blue-eyed doll, she enjoyed events as a mini drum majorette when she was in grade school. She was active and accomplished in many Special Olympics and 4-H events. She especially enjoyed traveling, visiting with family and friends, live music concerts and playing her CD’s. She received immense satisfaction as a volunteer at the Koochiching County Courthouse and the Good Samaritan Care Center. She stayed at home to help care for her mom and in later years helped her dad. She attended schools in International Falls, Loman and Indus, Minnesota.
Randi and her beloved companion, David Godin (predeceased), enjoyed 46 years together. They either walked or rode bike all over International Falls where they had many friends. Randi and David were honored at the Athletic Banquet for their loyal attendance at all sporting events. They were delighted to be presented with “Letterman” jackets and certificates. This was a cherished memory for both of them. Randi and David received great joy attending services at Zion Lutheran Church.
Both Randi and David moved to Mankato in 2005 to be closer to Randi’s sister Charyl and brother-in-law Don. Randi and David often relished memorable occasions with Charyl and Don at their home and on their travels together. In Mankato, they enjoyed dining out, watching baseball, concerts, church and attending Sons of Norway activities
Randi was extremely grateful for loving friends from International Falls and family who maintained sweet and strong relationships with Randi by sending cards, letters, gifts and phone calls. Lorraine Dobbs Brolsma, a special cousin from Texas, supported Randi with weekly calls, letters, cards, gifts and visits. David’s sister, Carol Pigeon, was a like second sister to Randi. While in Mankato, Pastor Mike Omtvedt, Mary Lou Kudela and Rosal Molski were frequent visitors. Their kindness eased the isolation of moving to a new town.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister and devoted caretaker, Charyl (Donald) Korpal, Mankato, Minn., and brother, C. Arthur Mark and his companion, Deb Clouse of Littlefork, Minn. She adored her nieces and nephews, Cory Mark and his children Hannah and Colby; Margo and Jeff Oveson, their daughter, Alexis; Cody Mark and Christine Behrends; Dustin and Tiffany Mark; Lacey and Ian Richmond, their children Lyndi and Waylon; and Alison Harala and her children, Rylee, Easton and Nolan. Her uncle Jonas Erickson and many cousins and friends will miss Randi.
She was preceded by her parents, loving companion, David Godin, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Family requests no flowers or plants. Memorials may be sent to family members or donor’s choice. Other suggestions are: Zion Lutheran Church, 530 Sixth St., International Falls, MN 56649; International Falls Community Education (Att. Special Olympics Programming), 1515 Eleventh St., International Falls, Minn., 56649; Koochiching County 4-H, Koochiching County 4-H Leaders Council, 715 Fourth St., International Falls Minn., 56649 or on line z.umn.edu/4HgiveKoochiching
