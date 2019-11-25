Randy Lynn “Sag” Morlan, 66, of International Falls, Minn., passed away Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 18, 1952, in International Falls to parents, Orrie Dean and Marlyce Marie “Dolly” (Moen) Morlan.
Randy was a lifelong resident of International Falls, graduating from Falls High School with the Class of 1972.
Randy was retired from working construction as a union laborer for several years.
Randy enjoyed ice fishing, sturgeon fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; life partner of 15 years, Amy Mastin; and two sisters, Beth Woolridge and Nora Loney.
Randy is survived by his son, Jesse (Cherrie) Belanger of International Falls; daughter, Jenny (Shane) Linge of Superior, Wis.; three step-daughters, Angi (Rob) Raukohl of International Falls, Brenda (Dennis) Kearney of Duluth, Minn., and Jina (Rich) Huth of Littlefork, Minn.; grandchildren, Ashley, Megan and Trevor Belanger, Jade, Devin, and Alyssa Linge, Ashley Ahlbeck, Shane and Destry Zaren, Kaitlyn, Turner and Amy Jo Harrington; great-grandchildren, Emilie Belanger, Jaedon Jones, Jace Remington, Henry Turner and Liam Harrington; sisters, Georgia Shaff of Eveleth, Minn., Mary (Terry) Morse of Grand Rapids, Minn., and Sandy (Mark) Gorrill of Embarrass, Minn.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was able to fulfill his wishes for helping others by being a musculoskeletal and eye tissue donor.
A memorial gathering will be conducted from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Bob Walls Memorial Union Hall. Music will follow.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.