Raymond James Shoquist, Jr. age 69, of International Falls, Minn., died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born on April 16, 1951 at International Falls.
He was employed as a truck driver for a lumber company. His hobbies included fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Leona Shoquist.
Survived by son, Michael; and daughters, RaeAnn, Shawna and Tonya, and 16 grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.
