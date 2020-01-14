Raymond “Ray” LePage III, 75, a lifelong resident of International Falls, Minn., passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, after a brave battle with heart disease.
Raymond was born Oct. 14, 1944, to Raymond II and Margaret LePage in International Falls.
He was a passionate outdoorsman who enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, four wheeling, snowmobiling and spending time with family and friends.
Raymond is survived by his siblings, Janice (Wade) Costley and Larry (Deb) LePage, in addition to his two children, Stephen (Amy) LePage and Angie (Shane) Williams. He was the grandfather to six grandchildren — June and Mitchel LePage, Brenden, Andi, Addison Williams and Chandan Street. Also survived by very special friends, Ashley Hynnes and Jared Wold.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Margaret LePage; sister, Linda Whitaker; his brothers, Robert LePage, Randolph LePage and Richard LePage; and his son, Marcus LePage.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life honoring Raymond’s life at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Elks Lodge.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.