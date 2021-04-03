Renee Ann Carey
Born 12/23/1943 Passed away 3/29/2021
Renee was born in International Falls, MN to Edward and Nellie Simon.
Renee Loved to trap shooting, Water Skiing, Hunting with Family and playing Mahjong with friends.
Renee married Don Carey May 11th, 1975. They built a business, Alison and Carey gun works in Portland, Oregon.
When it was time to retire, they moved to Payette, ID but later decided that Yuma AZ was their forever home.
Renee is preceded in death by her mom and dad, brothers Edward, Tom, Ronnie and sisters Rose Marie and Noella.
Renee's living brothers are Leonard, Frank, Jerry and Larry (Bev), sisters Mary Nell and Irene.
She has 2 grandchildren Codi and Shane and many nieces and nephews plus great ones to boot.
Renee will be buried in International Falls, MN at a later date
