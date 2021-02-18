May 20, 1938 - February 10, 2021
Reta Florence (Misner) McGovern, born May 20, 1938, in International Falls, MN, passed away at home in Rapid City, SD, at the age of 82, on February 10, 2021.
Everyone who were blessed to know Reta, whether it be through family, work, or just a brief encounter, knew instantly she was a kind-hearted, giving, and loving person. She was quick to help anyone, giving comfort in times of need, lending a helping hand, or giving a smile.
She was a proud Mama and Grandma! Her greatest joy in life was her family. She and her husband, Jerry, raised their 4 kids, teaching them by example to live life to the fullest, have fun, be grateful and to love unconditionally. That love was passed down to her 12 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids. She loved the many nicknames that her grandkids gave her. She was mostly known to them as Grammy, Grandma, Gaddy, and Jammy. Each of her grandkids were her pride and joy. She loved their calls, visits, and hearing about their accomplishments. Grammy cherished the cards and gifts they made for her, and kept every one of them.
Reta enjoyed the family's yearly trip to her parents’ fishing resort in Turtle Lake, Ontario, Canada. She loved spending time with her poodles, gardening, and doing yardwork. She found a lot of joy working with tools and being independent by fixing things in her home by herself. She had a lot of fun helping with fundraisers for the community, and decorating her home.
Reta is survived by her four children, Jim (Jean) McGovern, Susie (Mike) Ackerman, Maryjo McGovern (Tom Uharriet), and Terri McGovern (Ron Sawyer); son-in-law Tim Suek; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren; a sister, DeeDee Robinson (Phoenix, AZ); a brother, Bob Misner (Int'l Falls, MN); and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry McGovern; her sister, Donna Valentine; and a brother, Muzzy Misner.
She has supported many charities, and would appreciate us doing the same. In lieu of flowers, please share her love and donate to your own favorite charity in her name.
Per Reta's request, there will not be a funeral. A celebration of life for close family and friends will be held on a future date.
