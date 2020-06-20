Richard A. “Rick” Baldwin, of International Falls, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in International Falls, Minn., at the age of 64.
Rick was born in International Falls to Maria and the late Charles Baldwin on Nov. 6, 1955. He grew up on the farm west of the Falls. He attended International Falls High School class of 1973. On Dec. 10, 1988, he married the love of his life Dena Hull in International Falls. Rick worked the majority of his life at Boise Cascade (PCA) until his retirement in 2014.
When not working, Rick spent his time with his grandchildren, which were his pride and joy. When he wasn’t spending time with Dena, his children, or grandchildren, he was fishing with family and friends. Man, did he love his fishing! He was an all-around outdoorsman throughout his life, enjoyed hunting of all sorts, as well as being an avid reader and an artist. He also enjoyed lifting weights in his younger years.
Rick was preceded in death by his father Charles Baldwin, his father-in-law Robert Hull, along with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his loving wife Dena Baldwin, children Mandy (Mike) Barber, Melany (Alvin) Hasbargen, Cody Isensee, Molly (Chris) Sheasby, mother Maria Baldwin, mother-in-law Betty Hull, sister Susan (Jeff) Bruce, brothers-in-law Kim Hull and Bobby Hull, grandchildren Jayden and Shelby Barber, Greyson and Hadlee Hasbargen, Adrianne, Mackenzie, and Avery Sheasby, along with several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.
The family has planned a private celebration of life at a later time.
Memorials may be given in Rick’s memory to the Take a Kid Fishing program (http://www.takf.net/Donate.html) or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s research program (www.michaeljfox.org). The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Falls Ambulance Service, Rainy Lake Hospital, and all those that have reached out. Rick will be greatly missed and forever loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.