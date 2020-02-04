Richard Alan May, age 69 years, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Littlefork, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Esther May.
Richard is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Joe (Carrie) May and Nathan (Brandy) May; daughter, Ruth (Jonathan) Lee; siblings, Tom (Debbie) May and Kathy (Al) Larsen; proud grandfather of eight grandchildren — Simon, Keegan, Sonya, Eleanor, Ansley, Adalynn, Julianne and Henry; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rick was an Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow and Pro Deo et Patri.
After retiring from General Dynamics, Rick was pleased to join the Burger King Bunch, a group of fellow retirees.
Rick and Mary were recent transplants to the northern Borderland and truly enjoyed small town life, their new friends and surrounding nature.
Rick will be sorely missed.
A time for sharing and a memorial luncheon will be conducted at noon Sunday, Feb. 16, at 7550 Ranier Lane North, Maple Grove, Minn.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Oakley Cemetery, Littlefork. A gathering will follow.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.