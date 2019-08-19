Richard Allen Springsteel was born July 26, 1952, in International Falls, Minn. He died June 6, 2019, in Albert Lea, Minn.
He was the son of Elmira Ames and Douglas Springsteel; brother to Douglas (Butch) Springsteel, Johnnie Springsteel, Laurie Pederson, Nola Mercil and Taffy Vacura.
Richard attended Falls Senior High School and worked at Hormel Foods in Austin, Minn., from Aug. 31, 1998, to July 30, 2014.
All are welcome to a Celebration of Life for Richard planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at City Beach on Rainy Lake, International Falls, with all of his remaining family members.