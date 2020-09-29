Richard Dean Boes, 83, of Big Falls, Minn., was reunited with his wife in heaven, Sunday Sept. 27.
Richard was born to parents Rudolph and Velma Boes on Nov. 21, 1936 in Bemidji, Minn., and grew up in Big Falls, MN. He married the love of his life, Shirley Boes, on April 16, 1955.
Richard loved more than anything to be surrounded by family, making popcorn, playing games, playing guitar and having everyone join in to sing old gospel and country songs. He was a gifted storyteller, you could listen to him reminisce about his childhood and playing music with his family for hours.
Richard enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing. He always had time to bring his children or grandchildren fishing. He even had the patience to take as many as six grandchildren in the boat at once!
Richard was an active member of the River of God Church and he never missed a community Gospel Music Night. His baritone voice, quick wit and comforting laugh will be missed by many.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley Boes; infant son, Richard Dean Boes Jr; two daughters: Bonita Riviness and Linda Boes-Bernard; brothers: William Boes, James Boes; and sisters: Connie Loken, Bernice Boes and Carol Ann Boes.
He is survived by his sons: Michael Boes of Roseau, Patrick (Marci) Boes of Bemidji; daughters: Janet (Larry) Nyhus of Roseau, Brenda (Dale) Promersberger of Big Falls; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers: Tom (Gayle) Boes, Ed Boes all of Big Falls, Donald (Sharyll) Boes of Coon Rapids, Phillip (Cheri) Boes of Ely; and sisters: Janie (Ken) Warner, Sandy (Steve) Flakey, Bernita Peterson and Rebecca (Ed) Lennox all of Big Falls.
A graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Big Falls Oct.10 at 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at River of God Church. Minnesota COVID-19 guidelines will be followed to ensure safety.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
