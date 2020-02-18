The Mass of the Resurrection for Richard “Dick” Howard LaVigne, 51, of International Falls, Minn., who died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, was conducted at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Fr. Ben Hadrich officiated with music by Jake Erickson and Alex Mannasau.
Pallbearers were Steve Begg, Pat Lucek, Wayne Batcher, Harry Batdorf, Vern Nielson, and Dave Cassibo.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 10 a.m. and visitation began one hour prior to service time.
Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, International Falls.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.