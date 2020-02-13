Richard “Dick” Howard LaVigne, 51, of International Falls, Minn., died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at his home.
Dick was born on June 3, 1968 in Virginia, Minn. His family moved in 1970 to International Falls where he grew up and graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1986.
He was united in marriage to Susan Begg-Hams on Aug.17, 2013 in International Falls.
Dick was retired from Boise Cascade Corporation, and formerly of the International Falls and Koochiching County Sheriff’s Departments.
He went to school at Rainy River Community College, Hibbing Community College and was 10 credits away from his B. A. in Corporate Management.
He participated in the Bronco football, hockey and baseball at Falls High School.
Dick enjoyed riding his horse, Breezy, and loved to hunt and fish. He trapped many beaver and other furs. He also enjoyed baking, cooking, and grilling.
He was a former Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club No. 1599 in International Falls.
Dick was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, DeCorsey’s, and paternal grandparents, LaVigne’s.
He is survived by his wife, Sue LaVigne; son, Jared LaVigne (Brianna) of Duluth, Minn.; daughter, Ashley LaVigne (Bill Bacon) of International Falls; step-daughters, Melissa (Kenny) Wold, Kelly (Chris Nuthak) Hams, Samantha Hams; he was a proud grandpa of eight grandchildren; parents, Sandy and Gene Edberg, and Howard LaVigne, all of International Falls; brother “Howie” LaVigne of Hibbing, Minn.; and sister, Kathy LaVigne of International Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of the Resurrection will be conducted at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to service time.
Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.